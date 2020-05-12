GO
ROADTRIPS
CONCERTS
HOMETOWN UPDATE
Ride Report
WATCH
#STUDIOEAST
#TOMTUBE
JOX!
TOM & EMILY
Tom Kief
Emily Jacobs
Eddie Polenzani
JOHN PERRY
Stino
Wayne
Steve Salzman
Weekend Rewind w/ Eddie P
Jen Marr
Ed Hammer
J.R. Straus
Hard Drive with Lou Brutus
Full Metal Jackie with Jackie Kajzer
WIN STUFF
Tom & Emily
FLOTD
FDOTD
CONTEST RULES
Tens of Listeners
PRIVACY POLICY
WIIL ROCK SHOP
CONTACT US
StudioEast – A to Z
Newsletter
#TomTube – Tuesday 10/29/19
Win a trip to Costa Rica this week!
Stino will do anything for a buck!!!
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!
Eddie
Emily Jacobs
Featured
Tom & Emily
Tom Kief
WANTED: Rookie Announcers
May 12, 2020 @ 6:06am
Want to intro the
95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show
for us???
Record this on your phone and e-mail it to
Tom@95wiilrock.com
. Then listen for yourself weekday mornings just before 6am……
“Hi this is (your name) from (your city)…. and now… Broadcasting live from the ‘Tom Kief memorial studio’ in a back-hall broom closet at the 98th largest mall in the world… it’s the embarrassment of Alpha Media… The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show… with Expendable Tom, Virtual Emily & Non-Essential Eddie “N Double E”…. Now let’s go to the mall…… “
Recent Posts
FLOTD is Tim from Kenosha
10 mins ago
WANTED: Rookie Announcers
2 hours ago
#TomTube – Monday 05/11/20
17 hours ago
Recent Podcasts
Thee Rock Station
GO
ROADTRIPS
CONCERTS
HOMETOWN UPDATE
Ride Report
WATCH
#STUDIOEAST
#TOMTUBE
JOX!
TOM & EMILY
Tom Kief
Emily Jacobs
Eddie Polenzani
JOHN PERRY
Stino
Wayne
Steve Salzman
Weekend Rewind w/ Eddie P
Jen Marr
Ed Hammer
J.R. Straus
Hard Drive with Lou Brutus
Full Metal Jackie with Jackie Kajzer
WIN STUFF
Tom & Emily
FLOTD
FDOTD
CONTEST RULES
Tens of Listeners
PRIVACY POLICY
WIIL ROCK SHOP
CONTACT US
StudioEast – A to Z
Newsletter
#TomTube – Tuesday 10/29/19
Win a trip to Costa Rica this week!
Stino will do anything for a buck!!!
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL