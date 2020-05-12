      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

WANTED: Rookie Announcers

May 12, 2020 @ 6:06am

Want to intro the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show for us???

Record this on your phone and e-mail it to Tom@95wiilrock.com. Then listen for yourself weekday mornings just before 6am……

“Hi this is (your name) from (your city)…. and now… Broadcasting live from the ‘Tom Kief memorial studio’ in a back-hall broom closet at the 98th largest mall in the world… it’s the embarrassment of Alpha Media… The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show… with Expendable Tom, Virtual Emily & Non-Essential Eddie “N Double E”…. Now let’s go to the mall…… “

Recent Podcasts