Tom & Emily
WANTED: Rookie Announcers
Feb 23, 2021 @ 6:03am
Want To Intro The
95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show
For Us???
Record This On Your Phone And E-Mail It To
[email protected]
. Then Listen For Yourself Weekday Mornings Just Before 6am……
“Hi This Is (Your Name) From (Your City) (Feel Free To Add A Goofy Comment Here If You Want)…. And Now… Broadcasting Live From The ‘Tom Kief Memorial Studio’ In A Back-Hall Broom Closet At The 99th Largest Mall In The World… It’s The Embarrassment Of Alpha Media… The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show… With Expendable Tom And Virtual Emily…. Now Let’s Go To The Mall…… “
Listen For Yours To Play Weekday Mornings Around 6am!
