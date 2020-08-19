      Breaking News
WANTED: Rookie Announcers

Aug 19, 2020 @ 6:34am

Want To Intro The 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show For Us???

Record This On Your Phone And E-Mail It To [email protected]. Then Listen For Yourself Weekday Mornings Just Before 6am……

“Hi This Is (Your Name) From (Your City) (Feel Free to add a goofy comment here if you want)…. And Now… Broadcasting Live From The ‘Tom Kief Memorial Studio’ In A Back-Hall Broom Closet At The 99th Largest Mall In The World… It’s The Embarrassment Of Alpha Media… The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show… With Expendable Tom and Virtual Emily…. Now Let’s Go To The Mall…… “

 

