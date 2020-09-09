VOTE for Eddie’s sister! HOOTERS calendar cover vote!
***VOTING ENDS TODAY*** VOTE NOW!!! YOU CAN VOTE 5 TIMES!!!
Our pal Eddie’s sister is in the running for the Hooters calendar cover… lets help her win!
VOTING DEADLINE IS TODAY!!!
WHERE TO VOTE: hooters.com/calendarvote
When you get there click “VOTE”
Click “find by first name” and select “J-R”. Scroll down and find “Lizzie Polenzani”. Click her name and picture and there should be a vote button.
Before you vote, it will ask you to register with your name, phone number and email. It will also ask you what your favorite Hooters is, select “GURNEE”.
Once you’re registered you can vote for Lizzie!
You can vote 5 times!!