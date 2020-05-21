      Breaking News
Virtual 7:01 Club Party #5 featuring Adam Gontier

May 21, 2020 @ 9:47am

Virtual 7:01 Club Party #5 – featuring Adam Gontier from Saint Asonia & Three Days Grace.

The WIIL Rock staff is going to be hanging out on the Tom and Emily Facebook page and the 95 WIIL Rock Facebook page Friday night at 7:01.

We’d like you to stop by.  We’ll all be broadcasting live from our respective remote locations.

This Friday we will have another spectacular set of musical guests!

***WARNING – These Things Are Rated R & Are NSFW***

We had a GREAT time with Lzzy & Joe from HALESTORM last Friday!  If you missed it, check out the video here:


We had a GREAT time 2 weeks ago.  Thanks to Brent from SHINEDOWN for stopping by.  Also thanks to Jessie from JACKYL for paying a visit.  If you missed the video for last week here it is:

And the week before…. Thanks to Leigh Kakaty from POP EVIL for joining us for the 7:01 Club Party and playing for us.  Listen for the new POP EVIL song “WORK” on WIIL ROCK.

See you this Friday night at 7:01 – Tom

