Valentine’s Dinner and Comedy Show – CONGRATS Tix winners!!!
Red Roses
An evening of good food and fun with comedians Bob Jay and Peter Lipsey and your MC Tom Kief from the 95 WIIL ROCK – Tom and Emily Morning Show.
Congrats to our “Joke Off” tickets winners: Brad Moeller, Luke Tomaske & Doug Myers. Your tix will be at the door on Saturday night.
17th Annual Valentine’s Dinner & Comedy Show
***DEADLINE to get tickets is midnight TONIGHT 2/13***
Holiday Inn Convention Center
Saturday February 15, 2020
Comedians:
Bob Jay
Peter Lipsey
Delicious Buffet Dinner 7pm
Comedy Show to follow dinner
Tickets include dinner and show:
VIP $70
Section One $60
Section Two $50
Vip gets you more food options, up front stage seating and the first to be seated and eat. Section one gets you up front seating and the 2nd to be served.
For Hotel room Rate of $89 call Holiday Inn at 847-336-6300 and mention Valentine’s Dinner & Comedy Show or click HERE!
The $89 rate is available for Friday night as well. Make a weekend of it!!!