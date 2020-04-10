Upcoming LIVE STREAMING Concerts!
Quarantine can really suck…we’re here to help!
If you need to satisfy your live music itch, check out some of these awesome upcoming live stream shows:
Gina Gonzalez has said that she will be doing live stream performances every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 8pm until the shelter in place order is lifted. She will also be featuring a different local business every show, and 30% of any virtual tips collected will be going to designated charities and fundraisers.
AND THIS WEEKEND…
Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has announced a fundraising live-stream in support of his Youth Music Foundation’s “School’s Out” initiative, which provides online music lessons to students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubbed “Oh Say Can You Stream,” the online benefit concert takes place this Saturday, April 11 at 4 p.m. ET via Ellefson’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
LATER SATURDAY NIGHT…
Ike Reilly will be going live on Facebook again with his literal house band on Easter Saturday (April 11th) at 8pm.
If you’re willing to and can do it, leave him a virtual tip:
PayPal: PayPal.me/ikereilly
Venmo: @ike-reilly
PLUS!
Jack White’s record label, Third Man Records is hosting daily live performances of their various artists on their YouTube Channel titled Third Man Public Access. The performances are at noon every day.
“Third Man Records has always believed that great things come out of restrictions,” the label said in a statement. “Artists being restricted from their audiences, though? We’re not sure what greatness can come from that. Let us commiserate with you, lift your spirits, and feed your soul with the magic that only ‘live’ music/poetry/puppet shows/some sort of human connection can provide.”
Venmo and Paypal options will accompany each performance as a way to support the performers.
To watch the daily performances, CLICK HERE!
AND EVERY THURSDAY…
Psychostick will be live streaming every Thursday afternoon at 4pm for their Cabin Fever Concerts.
Be sure to join your fellow WIIL ROCKERS on the Tom & Emily Facebook page for watch parties for all these virtual concerts HERE.