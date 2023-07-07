Ukrainian President, Greta Van Fleet and Slipknot 7-7-23

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was recently interviewed by CNN about the ongoing war in the country and how he copes with the stress of his position. Come to find out, he either reads or gets his energy from jamming out to AC/DC, Eric Clapton, and a lot of Guns N’ Roses.

Greta Van Fleet is launching a signature beer in collaboration with Founders Brewing, in their home state of Michigan, The 4 Giants Starcatcher Haze is described as a “limited-edition fruit forward hazy IPA” and will be available in select states come August.

And finally, Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan has teased that he will be working on a film series. He says that he wants to share his personal art with fans, and eventually turn his story into a film series.