Trick, Treat, or Troll

Pennies. Fruit. Rocks. There’s a new item to add to the worst Halloween handouts… Cubes of chicken stock. Some lady posted a picture of the terror at her doorstep, Rare has the story;

It’s that time of year again when costumed trick or treaters everywhere will be roaming neighborhoods seeking to fill bags, plastic pumpkins and pillowcases full of candy.

At least one homeowner is preparing to trick rather than treat any visitors that ring her doorbell come Oct. 31.

Charlie Brown once “got a rock” on Halloween and right now that seems like an upgrade when compared to cubes of chicken stock.

The response on social media was frenzied as one tweet ended up turning into a Twitter Moment.