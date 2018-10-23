Trent Reznor On The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame…

Credit: Corinne Schiavone

Nine Inch Nails has been nominated twice for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, though Trent Reznor‘s band has been left off the shortlist of nominees for the past few years. But as Reznor tells Stereogum, getting into the Rock Hall isn’t high on the list of things he cares about.

“I don’t give a s***,” Reznor says. “It’s irritating every year that suddenly my inbox lights up with, ‘Oh man, sorry about [not getting inducted].’ I don’t give a f***!”

Reznor is actually more worried about what would happen if NIN did get inducted.

“The worst would be if we did [get inducted] and then what?” he says. “We’d have to f***ing show up and jam? I can’t even imagine what that would be.”

Reznor adds that his feelings about the Rock Hall are not “sour grapes”; he just doesn’t care about it.

“I’m not gonna sleep any better. Included or not,” he says. “With that being said, it’s always nice to feel you’ve been appreciated to some degree, but it’s not on my list of things I have to achieve before I die.”

