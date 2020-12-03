TOYS FOR TOTS drop off Friday at Gurnee Mills!
I just did my Toys For Tots shopping! The Marines will be here from 6AM to 6PM this Friday (12/6) to collect toys while social distancing and you won’t even have to get out of your car to help make a child happy this holiday season! Taking place just outside Entrance G at Gurnee Mills Mall. I hope you can stop out! – Tom
This year 95 WIIL Rock is teaming up with the United States Marine Corp for their annual Toys For Tots toy drive.
2020 has been hard on all of us, but the kids were affected the most.
This is our chance, as a family to help to give some normalcy to kids here in our area.
We are helping by collecting toys for Toys for Tots with the United States Marine Corp.
Find out more information and other places that you can drop off new and unwrapped toys HERE!