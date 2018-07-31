Toto To Repay Weezer With “Hash Pipe” Cover

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Weezer/Toto love affair doesn’t look to be ending any time soon. After Rivers Cuomo and company released a viral cover of Toto’s “Africa,” Toto is now taking on the Weezer song “Hash Pipe.”

According to guitarist Steve Lukather, the “Hash Pipe” cover will be released on August 10.

“We had a lot of fun doing it,” says Lukather. “I dug into [Weezer’s] catalogue and came out a fan of their music. The fact [that] we were smoking hash before Rivers and the lads were even alive made it that much funnier to us.”

Weezer released their version of “Africa” in May following a long-running fan campaign trying to convince the band to cover the much-memed ’80s hit. Last month, they performed “Africa” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a guest appearance from Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro.

