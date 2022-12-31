TOP 3 BITS – Tom & Stino Year End Rewind!
December 31, 2022 1:37PM CST
It was hard… but we found 3 WIIL ROCK Morning Show bits from 2022 that didn’t suck… … …
Give them a listen:
#3 – (This was on 4/20… and yes, we were indeed 420’d) Daniel Winkles
#2 – Chuck E. Cheese – Mob Boss
#1 – Tom Crowd Surfs
Thanks for listening in 2022… we promise to not try too hard again in 2023. Come party with us on NYE. – Tom & Stino
Join us for the 2022 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Stino New Years Eve BIG BALL featuring Modern Day Romeos, Keith Magnine, a delicious buffet dinner, NYE party favors at midnight and more! 95 WIIL ROCK’s Morning Show hosts, Tom & Stino will be MC’ing this party and ringing in the new year with a bang! This event will be held at the Grand Ballroom inside the Holiday Inn in Gurnee. Come party with 95 WIIL ROCK on New Years Eve and ring in 2023!
TICKETS
HOTEL ROOM LINK