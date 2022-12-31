TOP 3 BITS – Tom & Stino Year End Rewind!

It was hard… but we found 3 WIIL ROCK Morning Show bits from 2022 that didn’t suck… … …

Give them a listen:

#3 – (This was on 4/20… and yes, we were indeed 420’d) Daniel Winkles

Thanks for listening in 2022… we promise to not try too hard again in 2023. Come party with us on NYE. – Tom & Stino

Join us for the 2022 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Stino New Years Eve BIG BALL featuring Modern Day Romeos, Keith Magnine, a delicious buffet dinner, NYE party favors at midnight and more! 95 WIIL ROCK’s Morning Show hosts, Tom & Stino will be MC’ing this party and ringing in the new year with a bang! This event will be held at the Grand Ballroom inside the Holiday Inn in Gurnee. Come party with 95 WIIL ROCK on New Years Eve and ring in 2023!