Credit: Tim Cadiente

Sound the alarms: Tool‘s new album has an actual release date.

The much-anticipated record, the long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days, will finally arrive on August 30.

Tool first revealed the news during their show in Birmingham, Alabama by putting the date on a large video screen, as captured by fans on social media. The enigmatic metallers then confirmed it on their own Twitter account.

Tool’s current tour launched over the weekend at the Welcome to Rockville festival, during which they premiered the new songs “Descending” and “Invincible.” The run will continue Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky.

