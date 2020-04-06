Tool postpones rest of US spring tour dates
Credit: Travis Shinn
Tool has postponed the rest of its scheduled spring U.S. tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, the alt-metallers announced that the first leg of the tour, scheduled to kick off April 16 in Miami, would need to be moved. Now, the tour’s second leg, set to begin May 29 in Tacoma, Washington, has also been postponed.
“As the spread of COVID-19 continues we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of our previously announced Spring 2020 performances,” Tool says. “Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances, which we hope to be able to announce soon.”
“Stay home, stay healthy and please, wash your hands,” the band adds.
For more info, stay tuned to ToolBand.com.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.