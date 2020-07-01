      Breaking News
TONIGHT!!! “Wine Wednesday” With Tom & Emily

Jul 1, 2020 @ 9:51am

Pick up your favorite SLO Down Wines at your local wine shop and join The 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show TONIGHT (July 1st) at 7:01pm CST via Tom & Emily Morning Show’s Facebook Live – Wine Wednesday!  Tom & Emily will be doing a virtual wine tasting with Brandon Allen from Slo Down Wines.

“I know nothing about wine, so consider it ‘wine tasting for dummies’” – Tom

Brandon Allen from Slo Down Wines:

These are the wines: SLO Jams Sauvignon Blanc, Broken Dreams Chardonnay, Sexual Chocolate Red Blend, Stand Out Red Blend & Love Hammer Cabernet Sauvignon.

Pick up your set of SLO Down Wines  now and play along TONIGHT.  Get them at these locations:
antiochwine.com

blisswineandgifts.com (Wauconda)

garfieldsbeverage.com – six locations: Barrington, Chicago, Wicker Park, Crystal Lake, Norridge, Palatine, Wicker Park South.

armanettiwoodstock.com

