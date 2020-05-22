TONIGHT!!! Virtual 7:01 Club Party #5 Featuring Adam Gontier
The WIIL Rock staff is going to be hanging out on the Tom and Emily Facebook page and the 95 WIIL Rock Facebook page tonight at 7:01.
We’d like you to stop by. We’ll all be broadcasting live from our respective remote locations.
Tonight we will have another spectacular set of musical guests!
***WARNING – These Things Are Rated R & Are NSFW***
We had a GREAT time with Lzzy & Joe from HALESTORM last Friday! If you missed it, check out the video here:
We had a GREAT time 2 weeks ago. Thanks to Brent from SHINEDOWN for stopping by. Also thanks to Jessie from JACKYL for paying a visit. If you missed the video for last week here it is:
And the week before…. Thanks to Leigh Kakaty from POP EVIL for joining us for the 7:01 Club Party and playing for us. Listen for the new POP EVIL song “WORK” on WIIL ROCK.
See you tonight at 7:01 – Tom