      Weather Alert

TomTube videos of Cabin Fever Getaway 2020

Jan 21, 2020 @ 8:34am

Here are all the live #TomTube videos from the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Cabin Fever Getaway 2020 to the Riu Palace in Costa Rica.   Check out the fun we had!

Monday 01/13 – Video HERE.

Tuesday 01/14 – Video HERE.

Tuesday 01/14 (Part 2) – Video HERE.

Tuesday 01/14 (Part 3) – Video HERE.

Tuesday 01/14 (Part 4) – Video HERE.

Wednesday 01/15 – Video HERE.

Wednesday 01/15 (Part 2) – Video HERE.

Friday 01/17 – Video HERE.

Check out this years version of the CFG theme song by Jim & Justin from Modern Day Romeos along with Neal & Taylor from Royal Bliss  – HERE.

Jim & Justin from Modern Day Romeos along with Neal & Taylor from Royal Bliss  also did a concert on the beach for us.  They jammed together too. – HERE.

Neal from Royal Bliss lost a football bet with Tom so he had to pay it off.  Check him out as “The Running Man” – HERE.

And we can’t forget the monkeys… lots and lots of monkeys – HERE.

Start making plans now to join us on CFG 2021.  For updates join our CFG group on Facebook – HERE.

Recent Podcasts