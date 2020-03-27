#TomTube – Friday 03/27/20 – Conversation about COVID-19 in Italy.
Jump to our conversation with Sherri an American who lives in Italy HERE.
Full #TomTube of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Friday 03/27/20
Italy is about 10 days “ahead” of us on the Corona Virus timeline. We wanted to find out from a person there what we MIGHT be in for in a week and a half. Tom has a friend from High School who lives in Italy so we talked to her on this mornings 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show.
Jump to our conversation with Sherri an American who lives in Italy HERE.
#TomTube sponsored in part by Cyber-Construction.com