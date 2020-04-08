Tom’s Dine & Dash – Dickey’s BBQ in Kenosha.
Tom Kief here from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show. I’m trying to help local eateries get the word out that they are OPEN FOR BUSINESS for delivery and carry-out! I’d like to help these businesses stay in business.
Today I’ll be hitting Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Kenosha at the northeast corner of I-94 and Highway 50.
You can order at Dickeys.com, via their APP or call 866-BARBECUE. They offer Free Delivery, Pick-up, & Curbside!
Check out the “Smokin’ #2for24” deal!
If you choose to to get delivery or carryout food be sure to observe THESE safety guidelines from the CDC.