Tom’s Dine & Dash – Dickey’s BBQ in Kenosha.

Apr 10, 2020 @ 7:21am

Tom Kief here from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show.  I’m trying to help local eateries get the word out that they are OPEN FOR BUSINESS for delivery and carry-out!  I’d like to help these businesses stay in business.

Today I’ll be hitting Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Kenosha at the northeast corner of I-94 and Highway 50.

Click HERE to hear my conversation with Bill from Dickey’s.

You can order at Dickeys.com, via their APP or call 866-BARBECUE.   They offer Free Delivery, Pick-up, & Curbside!

Check out the “Smokin’ #2for24” deal!

If you choose to to get delivery or carryout food be sure to observe THESEsafety guidelines from the CDC.

