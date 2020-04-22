Tom’s Dine & Dash – Antioch Pizza
Tom Kief here from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show. I’m trying to help local eateries get the word out that they are OPEN FOR BUSINESS for delivery and carry-out! I’d like to help these businesses stay in business so we can continue to enjoy them on the other side of this.
This week I’ll be hitting Antioch Pizza at the Antioch location.
HERE is my talk with Karen from Antioch Pizza. (Coming soon)
6 locations: Antioch, Lindenhurst, Paddock Lake, Fox Lake, Woodstock, and Burlington, WI
Ranked #4 Pizza in Illinois from BigSevenTravel.com “It’s all about the original toppings and the huge portion sizes at Antioch Pizza Shop. One thing for sure is you won’t be feeling hungry after a pizza here. The buffalo chicken pizza is a must try and they even allow you to personalize your pizzas with a message for a loved one or friend”
Ranked #1 Pizza in Antioch by TripAdvisor
Known for crispy thin crust, but offers a tasty Chicago Style Deep Dish as well.
For delivery or carry-out call or order online HERE.
Check out the menu HERE.
Get coupons HERE.
If you choose to to get delivery or carryout food be sure to observe THESE safety guidelines from the CDC.
Stay safe! – Tom