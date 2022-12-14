Tom wants to cook for you! Sign up NOW! MMMmMMMM…… Omaha Steaks!!!!

The holidays are here and you’re already tired of cooking.

Achieve gift giving GREATNESS with Omaha Steaks! Save 50% site wise right now! Go to OmahaSteaks.com and use our code at checkout to get an extra $40 off: wiil

Have Tom do all the work and bring the steaks!

Enter for a chance to have Tom cook Omaha Steaks at your place.

One entry per person 21 and older.

When winner is picked Tom will contact to make arrangements!

Go HERE to enter!

Achieve gift giving GREATNESS with Omaha Steaks! Save 50% site wise right now! Go to OmahaSteaks.com and use our code at checkout to get an extra $40 off: wiil