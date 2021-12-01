Weather Alert
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Featured
Stino
Tom Kief
Tom & Stino’s Holiday Gift Guide – STEAK!
Dec 1, 2021 @ 8:46am
Here is a tasty gift idea for you from the
95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show
!
EASY GIFT SOLUTION! Go to
OmahaSteaks.com
and enter
wiil
into the search bar to order The Perfect Gift Package. For $99.99 you can send them ALL of this:
4 (5 oz.) Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignons
4 Boneless Chicken Breasts (1 lb. pkg.)
4 (5 oz.) Omaha Steaks Burgers
4 (3 oz.) Gourmet Jumbo Franks
4 (3.81 oz.) Individual Scalloped Potatoes
4 (4 oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets
1 (3.1 oz. jar) Signature Seasoning
When you use code
wiil
you’ll also get an additional 8 Omaha Steaks Burgers FREE with your order!
Go to
OmahaSteaks.com
and type
wiil
in the search bar and add The Perfect Gift Package to your cart today! Just click the link and put our code in the search bar:
wiil
–
Tom
