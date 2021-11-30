Tom & Stino’s Holiday Gift Guide – Giving Tuesday!

Tom Kief of the 95 WIIL Rock Morning Show with Tom and Stino will be talking to Kristi Long the United Way of Lake County President and CEO about Giving Tuesday and how you can help the United Way. Also during the video broadcast Tom and Kristi will ask some Lake County trivia questions. First person to comment DURING the broadcast the correct answer will win either: a 4-pack of tickets to Holiday in the Park Lights (with parking) or Holiday in the Park Lights Drive Thru Experience at Six Flags Great America, a pair of tickets to see The Magic of The Nutcracker at Genesee Theater on Wednesday December 22nd or a gift card to Primo Italian American Cuisine in Gurnee.