Tom & Stino’s Holiday Gift Guide – For Cat LOVERS!

Dec 17, 2021 @ 7:40am

Here is a gift idea for you from the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show that is great for the cat lover on your holiday list!

WTF???  Get this for the cat people on your gift list!  It might be a gag gift…. or a make me gag gift.

“The purr-fect accessory! Designed for kitty comfort! – This tongue-shaped mouthpiece has small pegs on the tongue to scratch your cat gently and kindly! Form and function! – This mouthpiece is made of food-grade plastic and is safe for both you and your cat to be in contact with! Be the perfect pet parent! – If you have a cat or know a pet lover, then this scratcher is a must!”

