Tom & Emily’s Favorite Things….. (the stuff we tell you to buy all the time). GREAT gift giving ideas all in one place!

You’re a WIIL ROCKer…. dress the part!

WIIL ROCK SHOP! 95wiilrock.com/shop/

GREAT STEAK…. and so much more!

OmahaSteaks.com – Search: WIIL

All of Tom’s cars are from Raymond & Ray Chevrolet!

Pain free dentistry!

Dr. Peter Waidzunas – GurneeDental.com

These are the best sheets ever!

Brooklinen.com – Promo code: Rock

The softest shoes you will ever put on your feet!

Rothys.com – Promo code: Rock

The perfect-fitting bra!

Third Love – ThirdLove.com/Rock

A buzzy gift for everyone on your list! The best toothbrush ever!

GetQuip.com/TomAndEmily

Have the best sleep of your life!

Visit a SleepNumber store near you!

A car insurance company that gets it!

GoInsurance – Get the app in your Apple store.

Lower your interest rate and pay off your credit card debt!

Lightstream.com/tom

Save money and get a GREAT shave!

Harrys.com – Promo code: 95rock

Look Great! Feel Great! GREAT gifts too!

SalonBlissGurnee.com

The softest pajamas EVER!

PajamaGram.com – Tell them Tom from WIIL ROCK sent you.

Your one-stop shop for hair loss, skincare & sexual wellness for men.

ForHims.com/tom

Trailers, hitches, bike racks, plows & cargo carriers! The ONLY place to go!

Master Truck & Trailer – MTTLLC.net

Get the best remodel job EVER!

CenturyKitchensAndBath.com