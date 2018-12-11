Tom & Emily’s Favorite Things….. (the stuff we tell you to buy all the time). GREAT gift giving ideas all in one place!

You’re a WIIL ROCKer…. dress the part!
WIIL ROCK SHOP!  95wiilrock.com/shop/

GREAT STEAK…. and so much more!
OmahaSteaks.com – Search: WIIL

All of Tom’s cars are from Raymond & Ray Chevrolet!

Pain free dentistry!
Dr. Peter Waidzunas – GurneeDental.com

These are the best sheets ever!
Brooklinen.com – Promo code: Rock

The softest shoes you will ever put on your feet!
Rothys.com – Promo code: Rock

The perfect-fitting bra!
Third Love – ThirdLove.com/Rock

A buzzy gift for everyone on your list! The best toothbrush ever!
GetQuip.com/TomAndEmily

Have the best sleep of your life!
Visit a SleepNumber store near you!

A car insurance company that gets it!
GoInsurance – Get the app in your Apple store.

Lower your interest rate and pay off your credit card debt!
Lightstream.com/tom

Save money and get a GREAT shave!
Harrys.com – Promo code: 95rock

Look Great! Feel Great! GREAT gifts too!
SalonBlissGurnee.com

The softest pajamas EVER!
PajamaGram.com – Tell them Tom from WIIL ROCK sent you.

Your one-stop shop for hair loss, skincare & sexual wellness for men.
ForHims.com/tom

Trailers, hitches, bike racks, plows & cargo carriers! The ONLY place to go!
Master Truck & Trailer – MTTLLC.net

Get the best remodel job EVER!
CenturyKitchensAndBath.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

420 Homegrown Hit of the Day – Pierce the Soul – Lies #TomTube – Tuesday 12/11/18 #STUDIOEAST FLOTD is Sarah from Bristol HAPPY REFRIDGERATOR DAY!!! #Midnightallica
Comments