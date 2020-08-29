      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind “Best of Stino”

Aug 28, 2020 @ 8:32pm

This Saturday morning (08/29/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
Candle Wax Stino’s Butt
Eddie Rap Stino
Stino Drinks From Her Bra

7AM
Stino’s Birthday Strippers
Stino’s Brother Calls
Stino Wake and Bake

8AM
Stino’s Meeting Moment HBC
Jello Shots With Stino
European Gifts From Stino

9AM
Stino’s Sex Name
Drunk Show Stino Drinks Toilet
Stino is Duco

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

Recent Podcasts