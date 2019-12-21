      Weather Alert

Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Dec 20, 2019 @ 7:08pm

This Saturday morning (12/21/19) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
Idiot Proposes
Mr Skins Year End 2019

7AM
Tix Tue XXX or Xmas Chestnuts
Stinos Meeting Moment HBC

8AM
Pulsing Penis Fish
Z95 Giveaway

9AM
Ask An Alligator
OPT Headless Dolls And A Giant Pig
Tix Tue XXX or Xmas Crank

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

Recent Podcasts