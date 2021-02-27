      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Feb 26, 2021 @ 6:39pm

This Saturday morning (02/27/21) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
Lazy Chinese Husband
Penis Island
Bad Pandemic Roommates

7AM
Emily Says Heavy Metal
Frosted Coke Flakes
Emily Calls Tom From Parking Lot (4:34)

8AM
Sock Cutters
Toms New Job
Boomhaur Serenades Emily

9AM
OPT Rudy
OPT Italian Grand Parents
MMMM Challenge Prank

Hear The Podcast HERE (TBD)      

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

Recent Podcasts