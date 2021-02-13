      Breaking News
Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Feb 13, 2021 @ 4:22am

This Saturday morning (02/13/21) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
SSSU Hitting On The Judge
Superbowl 55 Healthcare Workers

7AM
Shower Ceiling Pervert
Superbowl 55 Streaker
Chicken Armed Robbery

8AM
French Bread Pizza Snort
CFG 2021 MDR Wednesday Song
Greg Evigan Dentist

9AM
Green Tea Coffee And Doom
OPT Bob And Kitt
CFG 2021 MDR Thursday Song

