Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind
This Saturday morning (02/13/21) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:
6AM
SSSU Hitting On The Judge
Superbowl 55 Healthcare Workers
7AM
Shower Ceiling Pervert
Superbowl 55 Streaker
Chicken Armed Robbery
8AM
French Bread Pizza Snort
CFG 2021 MDR Wednesday Song
Greg Evigan Dentist
9AM
Green Tea Coffee And Doom
OPT Bob And Kitt
CFG 2021 MDR Thursday Song
Hear The Podcast HERE (TBD)
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/