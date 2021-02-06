      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Feb 5, 2021 @ 6:38pm

This Saturday morning (02/06/21) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
Slave Monkeys
Plane Screamer

7AM
Kitt Voice Guy
CFG 2021 Eating Bugs
SSSU Art Gadomski

8AM
57 A Day
CFG 2021 MDR Tuesday Song
No Compromise

9AM
Punxsutawney Phil
Hittin Deer
CFG 2021 Resort Guy Tries Malort

Hear The Podcast HERE (TBD)   

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

Recent Podcasts