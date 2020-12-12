Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind
- This Saturday morning (12/12/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:
6AM
Shotgun Bonfire
Drunk Squirrels
Sexercise With Eddie
7AM
SSSU Care Thief
Emilys Loud Bra
Third Monolith
8AM
Tickle Bar
OPT Job Interviews Beer Advice
Naughty Elsa Doll
9AM
Les Penis Residue
Red Moscoto Wine
Pillow Hand
Hear The Podcast HERE (TBA)
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/