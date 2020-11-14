Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind
This Saturday morning (11/14/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:
6AM
iPhone Cheater
Tequila Christmas
Toms Potty Stalker
7AM
SSSU Resurrection
Big Trucks Ride Ass
FLOTD Sings Africa
8AM
Horse Humper
Chug A Lug
Fulcrum
9AM
Late Night Dump
OPT Tom Is Not Photogenic
OPT Chocolate Factory
Hear the podcast HERE (TBD)
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/