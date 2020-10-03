      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Oct 3, 2020 @ 12:34am

This Saturday morning (10/03/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
Stained Pants
Stino Pregnant Visit

7AM
Tix Tue Name That Mistress Marilyn Monroe
Weed Kills Corona
OPT Suicide Prevention Call

8AM
OPT Dan Day
OPT Ed Gein Call
OPT Dating Advice

9AM
Bile Talk
Dung Beetle
Mary Is Pooped

Hear the podcast HERE (tbd)

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

Recent Podcasts