Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind
This Saturday morning (10/03/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:
6AM
Stained Pants
Stino Pregnant Visit
7AM
Tix Tue Name That Mistress Marilyn Monroe
Weed Kills Corona
OPT Suicide Prevention Call
8AM
OPT Dan Day
OPT Ed Gein Call
OPT Dating Advice
9AM
Bile Talk
Dung Beetle
Mary Is Pooped
Hear the podcast HERE (tbd)
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/