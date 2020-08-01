      Breaking News
Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Jul 31, 2020 @ 10:43pm

This Saturday morning (08/01/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
SSSU Pot Fight
Machete Attack
Chicken Wigs <sic>

7AM
Toms Butt Rash
Texas Testicle festival
Naughty License Plate

8AM
SSSU 5 Dollar Hooker
Dish Sniffing Randi
Tix Tue 5 In 7 Sex Positions

9AM
OPT Brie
Types Of Soap
Bidet Talk

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

