Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind
This Saturday morning (06/20/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:
6AM
UFC Socially Distanced
Malort Or Hotdog Water
Three Lock Box 2020 Winner 1
7AM
Fire Sticks
Max Rubber Band Foe Hair
Randis 31st Birthday
8AM
Prank Names
OPT Hugh Janus Calls
Kiwi Porn PSA
9AM
OPT Tom Impression
Charles Schwab Challenge
Giant Sex Party
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/