Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Jun 13, 2020 @ 8:46am

This Saturday morning (06/13/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
Nike Just Don’t Do It
Threesome Gone Wrong
Snot Palace

7AM
Transformers And Barbie Dolls
SSSU Weed And Creepy Dolls
No More Gun For Elmer Fudd

8AM
Scary Mugshot
SSSU Meat Cleaver Message
Stolen Goat

9AM
COVID Sex
Topless Jeep Beach Gravy Baby
OK To Kick Balls

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

