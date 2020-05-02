      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

May 2, 2020 @ 5:45am

This Saturday morning (05/02/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
FLOTD And Emilys Kids
SSSU Cooter
You Win Nothing

7AM
SSSU Dog Nails Hack
CO2 Shortage
Stino Corona Check In

8AM
What Washed Up
OPT Virus Fan
Penis Masks

9AM
Tom Spells Frostbrite
Tom Sings Sinatra RFPD Song
Our Kids

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

Recent Podcasts