Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind
This Saturday morning (05/02/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:
6AM
FLOTD And Emilys Kids
SSSU Cooter
You Win Nothing
7AM
SSSU Dog Nails Hack
CO2 Shortage
Stino Corona Check In
8AM
What Washed Up
OPT Virus Fan
Penis Masks
9AM
Tom Spells Frostbrite
Tom Sings Sinatra RFPD Song
Our Kids
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/