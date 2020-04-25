      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Apr 25, 2020 @ 10:09am

This Saturday morning (04/25/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
AWAF Cough Attack
Interview Gavin Rossdale

7AM
Eddie Rap Monday 040620
Baby Elephant
Starbucks Whiner

8AM
SSSU Glow Boobs
Tasty Thursday
Virtual Baby Shower

9AM
Talk Dirty OPT
Max Needs His Nose Blown
SSSU Arm Pit Farts

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

Recent Podcasts