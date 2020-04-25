Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind
This Saturday morning (04/25/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:
6AM
AWAF Cough Attack
Interview Gavin Rossdale
7AM
Eddie Rap Monday 040620
Baby Elephant
Starbucks Whiner
8AM
SSSU Glow Boobs
Tasty Thursday
Virtual Baby Shower
9AM
Talk Dirty OPT
Max Needs His Nose Blown
SSSU Arm Pit Farts
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/