Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind
This Saturday morning (04/04/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:
6AM
Nuns Talk About COVID 19
Spelling Bee Postponed
7AM
AWAF Door Cam
Turn Your Head And Cough
8AM
Emily Disinfects Tom
Stages Of Drunk Tom
SSSU Naked Cats Cradle
9AM
Eddie Rap Monday 032320
Record Beaver Collection
Emilys Toilet Tragedy
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/