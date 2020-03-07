Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind
This Saturday morning (03/07/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:
6AM
Jesse James Dupree Final Studio East Song
Eddie Is The Tooth Fairy Pt1
7AM
Eddie Is The Tooth Fairy Pt2
Eddie Is The Tooth Fairy Pt3
Coochie Cream
8AM
SSSU Hospital Sitter Foot Fetish
Eddie Rap Monday 030220
Vah Jay Jay Kung Foo
9AM
Car Sex Music
Hot Box In The Elevator
Mom Forgot The Kids
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/