      Weather Alert

Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind

Feb 8, 2020 @ 7:44am

This Saturday morning (02/08/20) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
Kid Threatens Tom
CFG 2020 Theme MDRRoyal Bliss

7AM
Studio Visit Prize
Candle Wax Stinos Butt
AWAF Prostitute Burger

8AM
Stino Drinks From Her Bra
Tix Tue Greek You Shook Me
Eddie Rap Monday 020320

9AM
Joke Off Snatches Watches
Puppet Lady Calls
CFG 2020 Eddie Rap

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

Recent Podcasts