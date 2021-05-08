      Weather Alert

Tom & Emily Morning Show – Weekend Rewind – 05/08/21

May 8, 2021 @ 2:34pm

This Saturday morning (05/08/21) on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show Weekend Rewind:

6AM
Bird Smuggler
OPT Womens Jail
Emily Is A Quitter

7AM
Tom Says The S Word
Grenade Sex Toy
Flashback – Danny The Safe Cracker

8AM
OPT Porn TV Stars
OPT Dueling Fart Gun
Flashback – Emily Star Wars Trailer Fail

9AM
Del Taco Steps Up
Methanol Cigarettes
Flashback – What Were You Eating Under There

Hear The Podcast HERE.  (TBD)   

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page: https://www.95wiilrock.com/shows/weekend-rewind/

Recent Podcasts