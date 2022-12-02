Tom and Stino’s 12 Days of ‘Tallica – “Hip to Be the Sandman”

Tom and Stino’s 12 Days of ‘Tallica

The M72 Tour.

They will be playing Soldier Field in August of 2024!

Two different sets.

Two different shows.

Friday August 9th with Pantera and Mammoth WVH

Sunday August 11th with Five Finger Death Punch

2 Day tickets go on sale December 2nd.

Listen to the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show weekdays for your chance to win tickets to see Metallica in 2024!

You have until December 9th to win!