Tom and Emily talking the Human Condition with Black Stone Cherry

Mar 3, 2021 @ 5:40pm

Black Stone Cherry‘s most recent album The Human Condition is out now. Their first single from the album is called Again and it just got into the top 20 on the rock charts and is their highest charting single in almost 10 years.  Tom & Emily will talk with them about all things BSC this Thursday at 1pm on all of our social media.  Watch it HERE.

Here is a BSC blast from the past in 95 WIIL ROCK Studio East – Black Stone Cherry – Folsom Prison Blues (Oct 3, 2008)

