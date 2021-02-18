“Tom and Emily getting Bruised and Bloodied with Seether”
The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show will be chatting with SEETHER about their new single Bruised and Bloodied off their new album Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum. Stop by HERE at 12:45 on Thursday to check it out. Got a question for the band??? Click HERE to post your question for the band.
Here is a video of a SEETHER Studio East performance from 9 years ago!
