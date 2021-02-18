      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

“Tom and Emily getting Bruised and Bloodied with Seether”

Feb 18, 2021 @ 9:51am

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show will be chatting with SEETHER about their new single Bruised and Bloodied off their new album Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum.  Stop by HERE at 12:45 on Thursday to check it out.  Got a question for the band???  Click HERE to post your question for the band.

Here is a video of a SEETHER Studio East performance from 9 years ago!

 

“Tom and Emily getting Bruised and Bloodied with Seether” – The 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show will be chatting with Seether…

Posted by 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Recent Podcasts