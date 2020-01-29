Today’s FLOTD is STINO (again…)
Name? Stino
Work where? 95 WIIL ROCK (for now…)
Live where? Logan Square
Relationship Status? BACK in a relationship
Favorite WIIL ROCK band? Incubus
Hobbies? Swimming (I am a mermaid) and Painting
Drinks w/ a Celebrity? Machine Gun Kely
Favorite Position? Alabama Booty Call (apparently that’s real)
Favorite Food? Sushi
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Got kicked out of all 3 Hooters in Southwest Florida
Turn Ons? Neck Tattoos and arrest records
Turn Offs? Broke dudes
FMK: F Tom, Marry Emily, K Eddie (that’s cool with me)