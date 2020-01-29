      Weather Alert

Today’s FLOTD is STINO (again…)

Jan 29, 2020 @ 9:57am

Name? Stino

Work where? 95 WIIL ROCK (for now…)

Live where? Logan Square

Relationship Status? BACK in a relationship

Favorite WIIL ROCK band? Incubus

Hobbies? Swimming (I am a mermaid) and Painting

Drinks w/ a Celebrity? Machine Gun Kely

Favorite Position? Alabama Booty Call (apparently that’s real)

Favorite Food? Sushi

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Got kicked out of all 3 Hooters in Southwest Florida

Turn Ons? Neck Tattoos and arrest records

Turn Offs? Broke dudes

FMK: F Tom, Marry Emily, K Eddie (that’s cool with me)

 

