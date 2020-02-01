TODAY we plunge! Join us for the fun!
Polar Plunge 2020!
95 WIIL ROCK is FREEZIN’ FOR A REASON!
The Kenosha Polar Plunge is TODAY it the Brat Stop and the WIIL ROCKERS are jumping in! Our team will be plunging at noon.
Emily, Eddie, and Stino are all part of the WIIL ROCK team.
You can also register to plunge today from 10am-1pm.
There will be prizes, food, live music and a freezin’ good time!
All money raised goes to benefit the Special Olympics.
Happy Plunging!
If you can’t make it out for the plunge you can still donate HERE, and watch for live video of our plunge HERE on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Facebook page.