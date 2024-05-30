Three Lock Box Key 3 Clues and Reasons

Here are the clues for Three Lock Box Key 3 and the reasons behind them:

95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 3 Clues – WEEK 1

Monday 5/13/24

7:30 – squeeze the teat (way to get milk – Milky Way)

12:30 – isotropic (observable Universe is Isotropic)

5: 30 – before Sabbath (Black Sabbath originally called Earth)

Tuesday 5/14/24

7:30 – double team it (two ways to enter Kenosha Sand Dunes)

12:30 – #3 in size (North America is 3 rd largest continent)

5:30 – tin man (song by America)

Wednesday 5/15/24

7:30 – segundo lenguaje (Spanish is 2 nd most common language in U.S)

12:30 – lucky stiff (key is in a tree)

5:30 – ES in west (middle of west- Midwest)

Thursday 5/16/24

7:30 – get all in (key is in a hole in tree)

12:30 – 1 of 12 (Wisconsin- 1 of 12 states in Midwest)

5:30 – the misses rubs it (Mississippi borders Wisconsin)

Friday 5/17/24

7:30 – BBW (big brown wood-key is in tree)

12:30 – west of the pond (Wisconsin is west of Lake Michigan)

5:30 – not butterysmooth (key behind bark which isn’t smooth)

TEXT CLUE – W.I.I.L. (key near WI/IL border)

95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 3 Clues – WEEK 2

Monday 5/20/24

7:30 – feel the girth (key in bottom of tree)

12:30 – it waves (key near Lake Michigan)

5: 30 – diss the dutch (Germans called Dutch “cheeseheads” during WW2)WI

Tuesday 5/21/24

7:30 – babcock (Stephen Babcock helped WI. Build rep as “America’s Dairyland”)

12:30 – 11 here, none there (11 federally recognized tribes in WI.-0 in IL.)

5:30 – be very, very careful (don’t touch the poison ivy)

Wednesday 5/22/24

7:30 – rollin’ free (no tolls in WI)

12:30 – gotta love it (Jordon Love-QB for Green Bay)WI.

5:30 – party in red (Republican party founded in WI)

Thursday 5/23/24

7:30 – wear protection (don’t touch the poison ivy)

12:30 – 5 will help (key was near Sheridan Road 32)(3+2=5)

5:30 – south of Wrigley north (Brewers stadium is called Wrigley North)(Kenosha is south of there)

Friday 5/24/24

7:30 – pull it out (key is behind a piece of bark)

12:30 – Mahomes (plays for KC..Kenosha County—or Mahomes dad played for Kenosha Twins)

5:30 – tongue and cheeks (Sandy Cheeks from Sponge Bob- key in Sand Dunes)

TEXT CLUE – Cosenza (sister city of Kenosha)

95 WIIL Rock Three Lock Box Key 3 Clues – WEEK 3

Tuesday 5/28/24

7:30 – take it from the back (back entrance into the Sand Dunes)

12:30 – Southport – (Kenosha or key is literally near Southport Beach)

5:30 – don’t touch the poison ( poison ivy near key)

Wednesday 05/29/24

7:30 – Paul Atreides (character in Dune – key is in Kenosha Sand Dunes)

12:30 – State Natural Area (key is in Kenosha Sand Dunes)